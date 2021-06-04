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Corstet 5 Minute Overview: The Future Of Energy #3 - COVID Reset
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20 views • June 04, 2021
In today's 5 minute overview of the 30 minute broadcast, Dr. Corsi continues his series on the future of the energy industry and its effects on both individuals and nations.
According to the World Economic Forum, "COVID-19 is a game-changer for renewable energy."
"COVID-19 has brought the generation of energy from fossil fuels to breaking point. As the lockdown measures were introduced, global energy demand dropped precipitously at levels not seen in 70 years. The IEA has estimated that overall energy demand contracted by 6% and energy-related emissions will decrease by 8% for 2020. Oil demand is expected to drop 9% and coal 8% for this year, while crude oil is at record-low prices."
The myth of "fossil fuels" continues (sorry, oil is not dinosaur soup), oil is produced by microscopic bacteria. As the global warming fallacy morphed to climate change, the main weapon of the Army of Darkness, fear, continues. Add to that the fools black gold rush to wind and sunshine power is a toxic mix of bad science and a failed redo of the Obiden green energy fiasco of 2009.
Just how much effect has the Wuhan Virus had on the energy industry?
Does it really spell the death knell for oil?
This deep dive into the various facets of the energy topic gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
Watch or listen to us on one of our social media platforms:
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Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/corstet-llc
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TuneIn: http://tun.in/pkhAM
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/corstet
According to the World Economic Forum, "COVID-19 is a game-changer for renewable energy."
"COVID-19 has brought the generation of energy from fossil fuels to breaking point. As the lockdown measures were introduced, global energy demand dropped precipitously at levels not seen in 70 years. The IEA has estimated that overall energy demand contracted by 6% and energy-related emissions will decrease by 8% for 2020. Oil demand is expected to drop 9% and coal 8% for this year, while crude oil is at record-low prices."
The myth of "fossil fuels" continues (sorry, oil is not dinosaur soup), oil is produced by microscopic bacteria. As the global warming fallacy morphed to climate change, the main weapon of the Army of Darkness, fear, continues. Add to that the fools black gold rush to wind and sunshine power is a toxic mix of bad science and a failed redo of the Obiden green energy fiasco of 2009.
Just how much effect has the Wuhan Virus had on the energy industry?
Does it really spell the death knell for oil?
This deep dive into the various facets of the energy topic gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
Watch or listen to us on one of our social media platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=corstet&;kind=video
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/corstet
CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/channels Channel 119
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_f6dc06733e008b6cacff9199f8b53c0b
iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-corstet-llc-81319059/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/corstetllc/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/corstet
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CorstetLLC
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-926169183
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/corstet-llc
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/jerome_corsi
TuneIn: http://tun.in/pkhAM
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/corstet
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