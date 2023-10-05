Dinesh D'Souza | "Police State" New Film TRAILER

Dinesh D'Souza
Here’s the official trailer for “Police State.” Please watch and share! Movie is in theaters Monday, October 23 and 25.
Virtual premiere is Friday, October 27. All tickets only at http://policestatefilm.net
@DineshDSouza
http://policestatefilm.net
