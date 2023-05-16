Radical Agenda S06E014 – Operation Warp Thee

In near all my interactions since coming home I’ve been struck by the shift in people’s perspectives. Just as striking is the tremendous variety of perspectives one comes into contact with. There appears consensus only on a single truth. Namely, that the information environment is so polluted, as to render discernment of reality a task few are fit to meet.

Hardly a stretch for an anti-Semite to doubt the mainstream press, of course. One of such a mindset might find tremendous hope in this phenomenon. To doubt the media is to doubt Jewish lies, and to doubt Jewish lies is to render the Jew a powerless wretch.

And yet, I, poor soul that I am, have been fed a steady diet of this poison behind the walls while the rest of the world seemingly abandoned it. As I read the Wall Street Journal, listened to NPR, and watched Fox News, the rest of the world was retreating to their AI curated social media feeds, and quite accidentally venturing down rabbit holes one used to have to try very hard just to find.

And, it seems to me, the rabbit holes have rabbit holes, and they themselves still more labyrinthine subterranean corridors.





