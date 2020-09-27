EP 2121-9A Flynn Case; FBI Spygate; Ukraine - Corruption In The USA Is Beyond Anyone's Imagination

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FRIDAY - SEPTEMBER 25, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=1032003177
U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Jeff Jensen, has been conducting an ongoing review of the FBI investigation that led to charges in the case against Michael Flynn. As part of that review an interview was recently conducted (September 17, 2020) with the former Flynn supervisory case agent, William Barnett – who also was assigned to the Special Counsel’s Office investigating Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.
What Special Agent Barnett says under oath about the DOJ and FBI investigations is devastating to the institutions. EP 2121-9A Ukraine; Spygate & Flynn Case – Criminal Corruption In The USA Is Beyond Anyone’s Imagination – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3j3qu0W
WHERE TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD https://petesantilli.mobi
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