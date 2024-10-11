What's Missing From Trump's Remarks On Helene?

In this video, I talk about Helene, Artificial Intelligence, and Weather Modification.

This video is partly a rant.

People are suffering from the effects of Helene. And now Milton. Pray for them.

I listen to alternative - conservative talking heads sometimes and their analysis is always horrible. They give truth with lie. And, yes, I know some of them interview Mr. Wigington. However, as soon as they are done talking to him, they go right back into the mode of making it about elections.

Oh, and notice how Samaritan's Purse shows up early to these Land Grab areas like Lahaina and North Carolina?