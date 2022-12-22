Cannabis Supply Chain Visibility
Michael Johnson is the CEO of Metrc, provider of cannabis regulatory systems.
He talks to us about CannabisTech and tracking cannabis from growth, harvest, and processing to testing, transport, and sale.
Episode 1090 The #TalkingHedge chats with Michael Johnson, CEO of Metrc about cannabis supply chain visibility...
https://youtu.be/9H8qRiRhHwo
