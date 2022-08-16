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The Moon Landings Hoax (Taboo Conspiracy)
FLATEARTH NATIONS
FLATEARTH NATIONS
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246 views • August 16, 2022

My channel on YouTube is Taboo Conspiracy iii - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Z5IVoNE5cP2kka5svUEBw/videos If you're tired of YouTube's blatant censorship, then check out my channel on Odysee - https://odysee.com/@TabooConspiracy:c?r=2qjjpVEJZE3YHq5tKerPCMYPBY16yZHe

Contact me at [email protected]

Gab: https://gab.com/Taboo_Conspiracy


As always, my videos are free to use, edit, mirror, share, criticize, claim as your own, or whatever. I will never file a copyright claim against anyone. For the globe trolls (whether you're paid trolls or just insane globe zealots who have nothing better to do than attack flat earthers) - this is my classroom and if you want to comment here, there are a few rules: (1) no spamming, including group attacks - keep to your one comment and its thread; (2) no personal insults; (3) do not link to propaganda videos; (4) stay relevant to the topic at hand; (5) treat everyone here, especially my friends, with respect and kindness; and, (6) I'm not here to help you earn your income as a globe propagandist and so if you're incapable of actually mustering an independent thought and just want to repeat shill talking points - good riddance. Violators will be banned immediately and I don't think anyone's going to shed any tears for you.


Wagging the Moon Doggie by David McGowan: https://centerforaninformedamerica.com/moondoggie/

Keywords
nasaapollomoon landingplasma moonhoax conspiracy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy