The Moon Landings Hoax (Taboo Conspiracy)

My channel on YouTube is Taboo Conspiracy iii - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Z5IVoNE5cP2kka5svUEBw/videos If you're tired of YouTube's blatant censorship, then check out my channel on Odysee - https://odysee.com/@TabooConspiracy:c?r=2qjjpVEJZE3YHq5tKerPCMYPBY16yZHe

Contact me at [email protected]

Gab: https://gab.com/Taboo_Conspiracy





As always, my videos are free to use, edit, mirror, share, criticize, claim as your own, or whatever. I will never file a copyright claim against anyone. For the globe trolls (whether you're paid trolls or just insane globe zealots who have nothing better to do than attack flat earthers) - this is my classroom and if you want to comment here, there are a few rules: (1) no spamming, including group attacks - keep to your one comment and its thread; (2) no personal insults; (3) do not link to propaganda videos; (4) stay relevant to the topic at hand; (5) treat everyone here, especially my friends, with respect and kindness; and, (6) I'm not here to help you earn your income as a globe propagandist and so if you're incapable of actually mustering an independent thought and just want to repeat shill talking points - good riddance. Violators will be banned immediately and I don't think anyone's going to shed any tears for you.





Wagging the Moon Doggie by David McGowan: https://centerforaninformedamerica.com/moondoggie/