© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LEVEL 2021 Flat Earth Documentary
Follow
1
Share
Report
345 views • May 30, 2022
Support the movie by getting your own copy here:
https://www.LEVELthefilm.com
Are flat earthers insane? Are they delusional idiots, so convinced of the wrong belief that they all become very passionate truth seekers and activists that want nothing more than to spread their ideas for the benefit of all humanity? No. Flat earthers are you. They are me. They are everyone and just because some people are indoctrinated into the heliocentric model of earth from a young age and still have a hard time letting go because of it, doesn't mean that those of us that know the truth about this world are going to give up on them. They are family. Whether you know it or not, you and I are referred to as "useless eaters" in the eyes of the self-proclaimed leaders of the world. They wish to destroy us and the things we love in order to reduce the population to a more desirable number that's easier to steer and control. We must unite before it's too late and stand our ground if we have any chance at a future without one world totalitarian rule. We are taught that the earth is a cosmic accident and that life is meaningless because it's the only way to continually use us as batteries to power their economy, which is the real life matrix. If we all knew the truth about where we are and where we come from, their would be a revolt overnight and the government that you know today would not exist in the morning.
O.D.D
Narrated by Eric Dubay:
http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Featuring O.D.D TV:
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrDoseman
Dave Murphy:
https://www.youtube.com/user/dmurphy25
Eddie Bravo:
https://www.instagram.com/eddiebravo10p/
Santos Bonacci:
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrAstrot..
.
Tanner Stewart:
https://www.youtube.com/c/TStew
Johnny Giampapa:
https://www.instagram.com/inkbyjohnnyg/
and more!
ミ★ 🅾.🅳.🅳 🆃🆁🆄🆃🅷•🅰•🆅🅸🆂🅸🅾🅽★彡
• 𝘏𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘵𝘩 𝘙𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘳 • 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘊𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 •
━
★𝙊.𝘿.𝘿 𝙏𝙑 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙏𝙧𝙚𝙚:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-TV-LINKTREE
━
★𝙁𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙈𝙚 𝙤𝙣 𝙁𝘽 / 𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 5000 𝙋𝙚𝙤𝙥𝙡𝙚:
https://oddtv.link/Friend-Up-ODD
━
★𝙒𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩 𝙊.𝘿.𝘿 𝙏𝙑:
•𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐤𝐟𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐦𝐲 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞:
https://oddtv.link/Subscribe-2-ODDTV
━
•𝘽𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙖 𝙋𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-Patreon
━
★𝙊𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙊𝙥𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨:
•𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐀𝐩𝐩:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-Ca$hApp-Tip
•𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐩𝐚𝐥:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-PayPal-Tip
━
★𝘿𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝘾𝙧𝙮𝙥𝙩𝙤:
•𝐁𝐓𝐂:
bc1q5kqnq52hn22cm55482rjrqje8uaqa2thg0ngal
•𝐄𝐓𝐇:
0x80F0AC4f67FCB855b745Dd0846E3ac3841116232
•𝐋𝐓𝐂:
ltc1qxlc754c29nanje7hyg5xy08kryxm5m3d5qafr2
━
★𝘼𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙨:
•𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲:
https://oddtv.link/BePrepared
•𝐌𝐲 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 & 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐗 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞:
https://oddtv.link/Get-ODD-VFX-SFX
• 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐳𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐃𝐃 𝐓𝐕:
https://oddtv.link/Support-ODD-WhenU$h0p
━
★𝙊𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙊𝘿𝘿𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙩𝙨:
•𝐑𝐨𝐤𝐟𝐢𝐧:
https://oddtv.link/Rokfin
•𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤:
https://oddtv.link/ODDbook
•𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦:
https://oddtv.link/ODDstagram
•𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-Rubs-Twitoris
• 𝐓-𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐬 & 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐡:
https://oddtv.link/Get-ODD-Merch
•𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝:
https://oddtv.link/ODDcloud-freeDLs
•𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲:
https://oddtv.link/Bump-ODDify
•𝐎𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐞𝐞:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-I-See-Lbry
━
★𝙍𝙤𝙠𝙛𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙡𝙨 𝙍𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙊.𝘿.𝘿:
•𝐇𝐢𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:
https://oddtv.link/HibbelerProductions
•𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭:
https://oddtv.link/LevelHeadedPodcast
━
O.D.D TV is a Truth-Seeking Conscious Rap Musician that puts out enlightening music, as well as Conspiracy videos touching on every major conspiracy in the world, A through Z. From Rewritten history to flat earth and everything in between including MKultra, chemtrails, fluoridated water, allopathic medical system, prescription drug & vaccine poisons, corrupt justice system, "for profit" wars, eugenics & population reduction, GMO foods, mind control, political theater, puppet presidents, public and private school education for brainwashing, suppressed technology, hidden land, the Hegalian Dialectic, New World Order & shadow government, One World Order, Biblical prophecies, 5G microwave radiation & EMF frequencies, mega-cities, pre-planned and scripted news stories, celebrity pawns, Hollywood propaganda, predictive programming & false flag attacks, staged shootings & crisis actors, legal name fraud, Strawman, elite pedophile rings, secret societies, satanic rituals, divide and conquer, bread & circus distractions, media fearmongering and psychological warfare, Federal Reserve & debt based economy, moon landing hoax, deceptive space programs, fake alien invasion, targeted individuals, transhumanism, RFID chips (mark of the beast), cashless society, man-made vi
https://www.LEVELthefilm.com
Are flat earthers insane? Are they delusional idiots, so convinced of the wrong belief that they all become very passionate truth seekers and activists that want nothing more than to spread their ideas for the benefit of all humanity? No. Flat earthers are you. They are me. They are everyone and just because some people are indoctrinated into the heliocentric model of earth from a young age and still have a hard time letting go because of it, doesn't mean that those of us that know the truth about this world are going to give up on them. They are family. Whether you know it or not, you and I are referred to as "useless eaters" in the eyes of the self-proclaimed leaders of the world. They wish to destroy us and the things we love in order to reduce the population to a more desirable number that's easier to steer and control. We must unite before it's too late and stand our ground if we have any chance at a future without one world totalitarian rule. We are taught that the earth is a cosmic accident and that life is meaningless because it's the only way to continually use us as batteries to power their economy, which is the real life matrix. If we all knew the truth about where we are and where we come from, their would be a revolt overnight and the government that you know today would not exist in the morning.
O.D.D
Narrated by Eric Dubay:
http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Featuring O.D.D TV:
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrDoseman
Dave Murphy:
https://www.youtube.com/user/dmurphy25
Eddie Bravo:
https://www.instagram.com/eddiebravo10p/
Santos Bonacci:
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrAstrot..
.
Tanner Stewart:
https://www.youtube.com/c/TStew
Johnny Giampapa:
https://www.instagram.com/inkbyjohnnyg/
and more!
ミ★ 🅾.🅳.🅳 🆃🆁🆄🆃🅷•🅰•🆅🅸🆂🅸🅾🅽★彡
• 𝘏𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘵𝘩 𝘙𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘳 • 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘊𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 •
━
★𝙊.𝘿.𝘿 𝙏𝙑 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙏𝙧𝙚𝙚:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-TV-LINKTREE
━
★𝙁𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙈𝙚 𝙤𝙣 𝙁𝘽 / 𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 5000 𝙋𝙚𝙤𝙥𝙡𝙚:
https://oddtv.link/Friend-Up-ODD
━
★𝙒𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩 𝙊.𝘿.𝘿 𝙏𝙑:
•𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐤𝐟𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐦𝐲 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞:
https://oddtv.link/Subscribe-2-ODDTV
━
•𝘽𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙖 𝙋𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-Patreon
━
★𝙊𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙊𝙥𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨:
•𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐀𝐩𝐩:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-Ca$hApp-Tip
•𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐩𝐚𝐥:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-PayPal-Tip
━
★𝘿𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝘾𝙧𝙮𝙥𝙩𝙤:
•𝐁𝐓𝐂:
bc1q5kqnq52hn22cm55482rjrqje8uaqa2thg0ngal
•𝐄𝐓𝐇:
0x80F0AC4f67FCB855b745Dd0846E3ac3841116232
•𝐋𝐓𝐂:
ltc1qxlc754c29nanje7hyg5xy08kryxm5m3d5qafr2
━
★𝘼𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙨:
•𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲:
https://oddtv.link/BePrepared
•𝐌𝐲 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 & 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐗 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞:
https://oddtv.link/Get-ODD-VFX-SFX
• 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐳𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐃𝐃 𝐓𝐕:
https://oddtv.link/Support-ODD-WhenU$h0p
━
★𝙊𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙊𝘿𝘿𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙩𝙨:
•𝐑𝐨𝐤𝐟𝐢𝐧:
https://oddtv.link/Rokfin
•𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤:
https://oddtv.link/ODDbook
•𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦:
https://oddtv.link/ODDstagram
•𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-Rubs-Twitoris
• 𝐓-𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐬 & 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐡:
https://oddtv.link/Get-ODD-Merch
•𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝:
https://oddtv.link/ODDcloud-freeDLs
•𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲:
https://oddtv.link/Bump-ODDify
•𝐎𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐞𝐞:
https://oddtv.link/ODD-I-See-Lbry
━
★𝙍𝙤𝙠𝙛𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙡𝙨 𝙍𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙊.𝘿.𝘿:
•𝐇𝐢𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:
https://oddtv.link/HibbelerProductions
•𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭:
https://oddtv.link/LevelHeadedPodcast
━
O.D.D TV is a Truth-Seeking Conscious Rap Musician that puts out enlightening music, as well as Conspiracy videos touching on every major conspiracy in the world, A through Z. From Rewritten history to flat earth and everything in between including MKultra, chemtrails, fluoridated water, allopathic medical system, prescription drug & vaccine poisons, corrupt justice system, "for profit" wars, eugenics & population reduction, GMO foods, mind control, political theater, puppet presidents, public and private school education for brainwashing, suppressed technology, hidden land, the Hegalian Dialectic, New World Order & shadow government, One World Order, Biblical prophecies, 5G microwave radiation & EMF frequencies, mega-cities, pre-planned and scripted news stories, celebrity pawns, Hollywood propaganda, predictive programming & false flag attacks, staged shootings & crisis actors, legal name fraud, Strawman, elite pedophile rings, secret societies, satanic rituals, divide and conquer, bread & circus distractions, media fearmongering and psychological warfare, Federal Reserve & debt based economy, moon landing hoax, deceptive space programs, fake alien invasion, targeted individuals, transhumanism, RFID chips (mark of the beast), cashless society, man-made vi
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.