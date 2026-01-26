100 Year Ice Storm Record Cold and Blizzard Infrastructure Failure

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ice covered trees snapping like twigs, power lines collapsing under inches of ice, and temperatures plunging to subzero depths across 40 states. The South is an ice rink and the Northeast is a blizzard battleground with record snowfalls, flash freezes, and skyrocketing energy bills.
☕️ Support Independent Journalism Buy Us A Double Espresso
https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
🔎 SIGN-UP for the Weekly Show Notes https://civilizationcycle.com/