Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chocolate Collagen Smoothie
channel image
11
0 Subscribers
18 views
Published 18 hours ago

Chocolate Collagen Smoothie

1 Tbsp.

Groovy Bee Collagen Peptides

1 Tbsp.

Groovy Bee Organic

Coconut Milk Powder

2 Tbsp.

Organic Cocoa Energize

2 frozen bananas

1 Tbsp.

Premium Manuka Honey

8 oz water

Place all ingredients in a blender.

Start the blender on low speed for 10 seconds

and Increase speed to high

for a full minute.

Pour smoothie into a cup. Serve immediately.

Visit my blog at

https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com

Buy lab

-

verified products now at

BrighteonStore.com

-

https://b

it.ly/3FiUK4A

Keywords
healthfoodingredientsrecipesuperfoodcooking

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket