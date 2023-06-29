AA_IB_267_While_We_Sleep
Tonight I’ll delve into the various distractions hypnotizing the general public from what is actually going on. We’ll get into the now open admission that the government is gone, America is over, and that we are living in a police state.
#Tyranny #NWO #CIA #NSA #FBI #Trump #Biden #Censorship #AnomicAge #JohnAge
