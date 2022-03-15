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JRE #1791 | Sadhguru on the Lost Concept of Heaven
KristallKlar
KristallKlar
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160 views • March 15, 2022
Clip from: JRE #1791- Sadhguru - Mar 14 - 2 hr 43 min l
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0zN02uiYg9KUwYs4JY8Nwg
Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic and visionary. Named one of India’s 50 most influential people, and recipient of 3 presidential awards, Sadhguru has touched the lives of millions worldwide through his transformational programs.  An internationally renowned speaker and author of the New York Times bestsellers "Inner Engineering" and "Karma," Sadhguru has been an influential voice at major global forums like the United Nations and the World Economic Forum, addressing issues as diverse as socioeconomic development, leadership and spirituality. He established Isha Foundation, a non-profit, volunteer-run organization supported by over 16 million volunteers worldwide, and has initiated several projects for social revitalization, education and the environment.

This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-btTC-bepAk - March 14, 2022

JRE #1791 | Sadhguru on the Lost Concept of Heaven

JRE 1791, Sadhguru on the Lost Concept of Heaven, March 14 2022
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march 14 2022jre 1791sadhguru on the lost concept of heaven
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