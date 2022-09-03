JUDGE HALTS DC COOTIES REQUIREMENT

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Aug 30, 2022
You have the right of "no consent" to any medical intervention that you choose not to have. As of today - Aug 30, 2022 - a judge has rejected arguments from the public serpents that they have authority to impose the cooties cure on workers, and disciplinary actions taken to enforce compliance can be reversed.