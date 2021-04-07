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How to Make Guanabana Soursop Wine, From the Tree to Bottling.
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68 views • April 07, 2021
Check it out. How to Make Guanabana Soursop Wine, From the Tree to Bottling.
Nowhere you will hear about this kind of unique wine.
WARNING, Massive Deformities and Side Effects from Drinking dr Meno’s Guanabana Soursop Wine
https://www.brighteon.com/d2ebc4f0-9fbb-4f8c-94ae-b33010bf7e36
Notes:
The yeast starter water should be warm, 90-100 F.
Each batch used about 5-6 kilos of fruit guanabana.
No Original SG was taken.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Must
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fermentation_in_winemaking
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zymology
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soursop
Nowhere you will hear about this kind of unique wine.
WARNING, Massive Deformities and Side Effects from Drinking dr Meno’s Guanabana Soursop Wine
https://www.brighteon.com/d2ebc4f0-9fbb-4f8c-94ae-b33010bf7e36
Notes:
The yeast starter water should be warm, 90-100 F.
Each batch used about 5-6 kilos of fruit guanabana.
No Original SG was taken.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Must
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fermentation_in_winemaking
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zymology
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soursop
Keywords
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