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Biden’s Policy Failures | Making Sense of the Madness
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78 views • June 08, 2022
This needs to STOP for the sake of our country!
Joe Biden seems to pass everything under the Sun to stop his downward spiral of negative poll ratings. Unfortunately for him, it seems that everything he is passing it having the reverse effects of what he wants.
In this episode of MSOM, Kirk Elliott PhD gives an economic update and a look into the “big brother” future the globalists want.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/countering-agenda-21-with-graham-ledger-and-marc-malone-msom-ep-514/
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Joe Biden seems to pass everything under the Sun to stop his downward spiral of negative poll ratings. Unfortunately for him, it seems that everything he is passing it having the reverse effects of what he wants.
In this episode of MSOM, Kirk Elliott PhD gives an economic update and a look into the “big brother” future the globalists want.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/countering-agenda-21-with-graham-ledger-and-marc-malone-msom-ep-514/
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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