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ONCE THE VAXX INJURED WAKE UP... [A CONSPIRACY THEORY - NOPE]
ROBERT MALONE THOUGHT THIS WAS A CONSPIRACY THEORY, HE'S CHANGED HIS MINDhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/f_lSCq6nB3Q/
NURSES DOCTORS BETTER WATCH THEIR BACKS ONCE THE VAXX INJURED WAKE UP....https://www.bitchute.com/video/GNHIGiW8tiy9/
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )Linktree banned my accounthttps://linktr.ee/shane_st_pierre2
no jab for me https://justpaste.it/33u6q Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity A WEALTH of Covid Resources https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1 Death by Vaccine LOTtery http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/ Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/ Why they want everyone vaxxedVACCINATED PEOPLE ARE "TRANSHUMAN" AND UNDER US LAW NO LONGER HOLD ANY HUMAN RIGHTShttps://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1b7d.pdf