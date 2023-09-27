The Book of Esther - Texe Marrs

Did Jews secretly control the heads of states and world governments as far back as the Persian Empire? Most preachers interpret Esther as a selfless woman of God. Texe Marrs presented strong evidence that (the illegitimate) "Queen" Esther was far from that. She was a blood thirsty mass murderer and a harlot. She was of the devil. Watch this video to find out his arguments.
Texe Marrs' Organization: Power of Prophecy https://www.texemarrs.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.