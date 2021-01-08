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Stout Beer Bread
Cooking With Benoit
Cooking With Benoit
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36 views • January 08, 2021
Here's a very easy peasy beer bread recipe : you just need some flour, some sugar - brown preferably - a pinch of salt an a pint of stout beer.
This is a total success and people go nuts over it.

To bake a Stout Beer Bread, you will need :
- 3.5 cups of sifted all purpose flour
- 1 cup of brown sugar
- 1 tbsp of salt
- A pint of stout beer
- Some butter to grease the pans

Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3

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breadmixpanmoldkitchenbeercookingbakingsaltstoutovenbrown sugarwooden spoonpint
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