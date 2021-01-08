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Stout Beer Bread
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36 views • January 08, 2021
Here's a very easy peasy beer bread recipe : you just need some flour, some sugar - brown preferably - a pinch of salt an a pint of stout beer.
This is a total success and people go nuts over it.
To bake a Stout Beer Bread, you will need :
- 3.5 cups of sifted all purpose flour
- 1 cup of brown sugar
- 1 tbsp of salt
- A pint of stout beer
- Some butter to grease the pans
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Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
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- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
Many thanks for your interest.
This is a total success and people go nuts over it.
To bake a Stout Beer Bread, you will need :
- 3.5 cups of sifted all purpose flour
- 1 cup of brown sugar
- 1 tbsp of salt
- A pint of stout beer
- Some butter to grease the pans
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
Many thanks for your interest.
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