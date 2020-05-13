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'1968' Frequency Warning Chart- US Government Fauci, Bill Gates & WHO
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184 views • May 13, 2020
Hi friends- This is a must see for everyone that does not understand the different levels of Radiation that is produced by Electromagnetic Frequencies that range into Ionizing Radiation the worst kind that penetrates into your body and poisons and destroys your cells- 'Cheers'-- westruther- Brighteon
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