Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 21 hours ago |
中国政府公司2010年向苹果/富士康提供了这样的条件，用15亿美元的制造能力，建立一个包括员工住房在内的工厂综合体，该工厂可容纳多达30万名奴隶劳动者。

The Chinese government company offered Apple/Foxconn such a deal in 2010 to build a factory complex, including employee housing, with $1.5 billion in manufacturing capacity that could house up to 300,000 slave laborers.

@jeremyherrell @s7gril

