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Pilot Sent To Shrink Over Mask Refusal: Airline Forcing Pilots To See Forensic Psychologists
High Hopes
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142 views • July 15, 2022

Stew Peters Show


So, if you’re a pilot and REFUSE to comply with degenerate, Globalist, mask mandates, you are FORCED to seek therapy?!


Baheej Saliba is back to discuss how the Globalists are programming the population to accept a demonic Sharia culture that erases human identity.


The mandates need to end, and masks need to be BANNED!


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1cavc9-pilot-sent-to-shrink-over-mask-refusal-airline-forcing-pilots-to-see-forens.html


Keywords
current eventsglobalisttherapyairlinemaskspilotsforensicpsychologistsstew petersbaheej salibamask refusal
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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