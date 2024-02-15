Daring Descent: Landing on Ottoman Shores - Untold Stories of WWI

"Embark on a journey through time as we unveil the incredible tales of landing on Ottoman shores during World War I. Immerse yourself in the courage and strategy behind this daring expedition, exploring untold stories of heroism and sacrifice. Our documentary brings you exclusive footage and insights into the challenges faced by those who landed on the Ottoman front. Join us in commemorating the forgotten heroes and their epic journey. Subscribe for more riveting historical content and witness the untold chapters of the past."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.