Vladimir Putin is in Trouble! USA Sent a Team to Ukraine

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEWS Info:

The US is sending an expert team to Ukraine for the weapons it has just sent! New aid has also arrived from the United States, which has been providing extraordinary assistance to the Ukrainian army for about 7 months! The United States, which equipped the Ukrainian Army with air defense systems in the last package it sent, is now sending a team of experts to Ukraine to inform Ukrainian commanders about their use. Wonderful assistance came to the Ukrainian soldiers, both in equipment and heavy weapons, but the United States was not content with this. The US General Staff made a decision and met with Joe Biden, when he informed them that they wanted to train Ukrainian soldiers, Biden decided to do so. He sent US commanders to Ukraine and approved the training of soldiers. The necessary preparations began to be made. It is expected that US troops will soon depart and provide training to Ukrainian commanders. The official announcement is expected soon. It was a development that would drive Putin crazy. #Russia, #ukraine, #War, #best_News, #breakingNews, #ukraine_War_today_update