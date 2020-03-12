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Apostasy in the religious world
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16 views • March 12, 2020
Jesus shows us how to discern between good and bad religious leaders. How can we find out whether a religious leader or preacher is truly Christian or whether he is a fake? This video helps us to recognise the Truth as taught by Jesus, and protects us from false doctrines.
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