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Subliminal Acoustic Expert Analyzes Texas School Shooting False Flag & More
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115 views • May 30, 2022
Subliminal acoustic expert and target of government direct energy weapons Amy Holem joins me in a second interview in which she points out some of the tell-tale signs that the school shooting in Texas was a false flag event. We'll also provide some examples of her work in picking up government entities' conversations regarding her, as well as some "voice of God" recordings she has captured.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/subliminal-acoustic-expert-analyzes-texas-school-shooting-false-flag-more-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/subliminal-acoustic-expert-analyzes-texas-school-shooting-false-flag-more-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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