The Courage to Speak Your Truth | News Behind the News
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
62 followers
19 views • 22 hours ago

Whistleblower Kristy Allen shares her journey of breaking a nine-year silence to expose MKUltra and child abuse within her own family. She recounts the bullying and disbelief she faced—and why she now believes that timing and collective courage are everything.


Kristy reflects on how the "dam broke" after her 2018 testimony, inspiring countless others to share their stories and creating a movement of truth-tellers. With raw honesty, she grapples with the cost of staying silent during pivotal moments like COVID, asking: "Could my words have saved lives?"


Keywords
awakeninghealingchild abusejusticedisclosureempowermentpsychological warfaretruth movementsurvivor storieswhistleblower kristy allenmkultra exposurefamily traumabreaking silencecollective courage2018 testimonycovid regretstruth-tellersinstitutional abusepersonal costmoral duty
