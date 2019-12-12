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Chinese Officials Burn Bibles, Close Churches in Crackdown on Christianity
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30 views • December 12, 2019
The Chinese government is destroying cross, burning bibles, closing churches and forcing Christian believers to sign papers renouncing their faith as the crackdown on religious congregations in Beijing and several provinces intensifies.
The suppression of religious freedoms comes as an official government campaign to “Sinicize” religion by demanding loyalty to the atheist Communist party and removing any potential challenge to the party’s power in the country.
Learn More: https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2018/09/10/chinese-officials-burn-bibles-close-churches-crackdown-christianity/
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The suppression of religious freedoms comes as an official government campaign to “Sinicize” religion by demanding loyalty to the atheist Communist party and removing any potential challenge to the party’s power in the country.
Learn More: https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2018/09/10/chinese-officials-burn-bibles-close-churches-crackdown-christianity/
**Follow US**
Nwo Report: http://www.nworeport.me
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NwoReport
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nwo-Report-1505570316361450/
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