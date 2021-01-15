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FULL SHOW: Sham Impeachment Hearings Are Live As President Trump Has One Week Left To Save America
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40 views • January 15, 2021
The traitors in Congress are at it again as the House votes to impeach President Trump. President Trump issues a statement calling for peace as this is happening, but of course is only met with the media and Democrats saying he’s causing violence. The Chinese control over American corporations is being fully exposed and their control over our politicians is also exposed. Gerald Celente joins with perhaps his most impassioned and emotional segment ever. What is happening in D.C. with the martial law lockdown and the hunting of Trump supporters who were in the Capitol last week? Owen breaks it all down. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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