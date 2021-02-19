© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Hints at RUNNING 2024: Enemies Freaking Out (2021)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • February 19, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
Job 33:21 Their flesh wastes away, and their bones stick out.
Job 33:22 They are at death's door; the angels of death wait for them.
Job 33:23 "But if an angel from heaven appears—a special messenger to intercede for a person and declare that he is upright—
Job 33:24 he will be gracious and say, 'Rescue him from the grave, for I have found a ransom for his life.'
Job 33:25 Then his body will become as healthy as a child's, firm and youthful again.
Job 33:26 When he prays to God, he will be accepted. And God will receive him with joy and restore him to good standing.
Job 33:21 Their flesh wastes away, and their bones stick out.
Job 33:22 They are at death's door; the angels of death wait for them.
Job 33:23 "But if an angel from heaven appears—a special messenger to intercede for a person and declare that he is upright—
Job 33:24 he will be gracious and say, 'Rescue him from the grave, for I have found a ransom for his life.'
Job 33:25 Then his body will become as healthy as a child's, firm and youthful again.
Job 33:26 When he prays to God, he will be accepted. And God will receive him with joy and restore him to good standing.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.