Best Nootropic for creative writing? Tips for upping my Spanish game? 🎙️ February Biohacking Q&A #5

Invigorated by a rolling tantric ohm, Jonathan answers questions about...1:48 Hacking attention deficit
7:25 Best Nootropic for creative writing?
15:16 Tianeptine dry mouth?
20:47 Tyrosine vs Modafinil
23:42 Piracetam vs Noopept
26:40 Tips for upping my Spanish game?
