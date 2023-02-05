Create New Account
Best Nootropic for creative writing? Tips for upping my Spanish game? 🎙️ February Biohacking Q&A #5
Published 18 days ago

Invigorated by a rolling tantric ohm, Jonathan answers questions about...1:48 Hacking attention deficit

7:25 Best Nootropic for creative writing?

15:16 Tianeptine dry mouth?

20:47 Tyrosine vs Modafinil

23:42 Piracetam vs Noopept

26:40 Tips for upping my Spanish game?


https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1416-q-a-4

