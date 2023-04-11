Project Icebreaker: The Beginning of a One-World Digital Currency System

Many in the conspiracy world have been focused on central bank digital currencies for a while. It's understandable, especially considering how close the globalists are to realizing this goal. But it's not the endgame. It's a step toward the true financial endgame of a one-world currency. Project Icebreaker may be what brings the various digital currencies of the near-future together.
