Friday Night Bible Study 09/20/2024

Welcome to our Friday Night Bible Study. Here we learn more about the Word of God and would love to share that with you! Please remember to invite all your friends to join us, and we hope you have a wonderful time.
Bible Chapters: Hebrews
Speaker: Pastor Stan Johnson
We do something very unusual in our Bible study!
We read the Bible!
Typically, from 2 to 5 chapters per session.
