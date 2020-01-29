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Bernie thinks Dem establishment is 'very nervous' about his campaign
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7 views • January 29, 2020
It seems to be Sen. Bernie Sanders versus the Democratic establishment, if you ask FOX Business' Kennedy. Former House Democratic Congressional press secretary Rochelle Ritchie, 'Part of the Problem' podcast host Dave Smith and Townhall.com political editor Guy Benson discuss. #FoxBusiness
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