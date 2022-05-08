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Signal
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67 views • May 08, 2022
This video explains reasons why I chose to use Signal as the communication for live video chat plus texting & phone calls are private and secure. Plus you can send photos, videos and audio through text message.
You can also create groups family, friends, business groups. Where you can all add people or even better send a link for others to ask to be added instead.
You can have your phone chime but then individual mute people or group channels on or off.
Military have been using this for a really long time.
You can also create groups family, friends, business groups. Where you can all add people or even better send a link for others to ask to be added instead.
You can have your phone chime but then individual mute people or group channels on or off.
Military have been using this for a really long time.
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