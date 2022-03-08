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Russia/Ukraine War Fast Tracking the Great Reset Engineered Energy Crisis
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90 views • March 08, 2022
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Alex Jones breaks down the globalist plan for an engineered energy crisis and how the Russia/Ukraine war is fast-tracking the process.
We are in this fight together.
Alex Jones breaks down the globalist plan for an engineered energy crisis and how the Russia/Ukraine war is fast-tracking the process.
We are in this fight together.
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