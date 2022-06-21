It Was Here - in the Izium City SBU, that Extrajudicial Severe Persecution Began in April 2014. - 062122.

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It was here, in the Izium City Department of the SBU, that extrajudicial persecution and torture began in April 2014
Those who disagreed with the new authorities in Kiev, or whom the Security Service of Ukraine suspected of doing so, were subject to various forms of torture by the security forces.