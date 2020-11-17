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The Not So Chosen People. (part.6)
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397 views • November 17, 2020
Part.6
-The Fall of Babylon & the Rise of the Aryan Nations.-
Will continue with the dispersion of the Northern tribes of Israel and the captivity of Judah.
The dream of the great King Nebuchadnezzar and the prophet Daniel who was taken captive into Babylon and made governor over Babylon and all the wise men and priests.
As well as, how the fall of Babylon and the dispersion of the tribes of Joseph will lead to the rise of the Aryan nations, where the Israelites were dispersed into.
-The Fall of Babylon & the Rise of the Aryan Nations.-
Will continue with the dispersion of the Northern tribes of Israel and the captivity of Judah.
The dream of the great King Nebuchadnezzar and the prophet Daniel who was taken captive into Babylon and made governor over Babylon and all the wise men and priests.
As well as, how the fall of Babylon and the dispersion of the tribes of Joseph will lead to the rise of the Aryan nations, where the Israelites were dispersed into.
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