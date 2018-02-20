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2/20/18 STUDENTPOWER: Florida Students Call For Nation-wide Walk-out! #GUNCONTROL
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3 views • January 04, 2021
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2/20/18 We have the opportunity to create real change in this country if we can promote the wishes of our youth for safety and freedom. Let's give our all to promote the truth and provide guidance for restoring the Constitution, while ensuring that all Citizens are protected from violence.
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2/20/18 We have the opportunity to create real change in this country if we can promote the wishes of our youth for safety and freedom. Let's give our all to promote the truth and provide guidance for restoring the Constitution, while ensuring that all Citizens are protected from violence.
To support YAFTV:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thank you for your support!
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