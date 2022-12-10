Create New Account
I often forget to eat: is this good or bad? MVI_8743
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday |
Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice.

In recent years, especially the last 3 or so, my life has become so hectic that I often forget to eat, even though I have long been a walking skeleton, getting thinner, if it were possible. So, for one, I rarely feel hungry, even though I don’t eat so much in my two meals a day. Sadly, millions of people, including, perhaps especially, children, are hungry every day, and malnourished.

Keywords
nutritionfoodstarvationeatingpovertyhungerunderweightmalnourishmentappetitetime constraints

