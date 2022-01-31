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Endtime Archaeology by Michael Rood - Part 3 - 01/31/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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We take a look today at "Endtimes Archaeology" by Michael Rood. Michael takes you into one of the most thrilling archaeological discoveries of modern-day Israel. Today we take a look at actual video footage of the Golden calf created by Aaron in Moses' time. We also see what the Corral, Altar Pillars and Elijah's Cave looked like.

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#archaeology #mountsinai #oilinisrael
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archaeologyprophecy clubmichael roodstan johnsonendtimes archaeology
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