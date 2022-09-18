Xi Jinping's Foreign Visit is a Big Political Test within the CCP

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https://gnews.org/post/p1mdg3197
Ever since Xi Jingping took office during the South Putuo (南普陀) Temple meeting, his goal was to quickly grasp real power. To accomplish this goal Xi joined forces with Wang Qishan to launch an anti-corruption campaign within the Chinese Communist Party. This move allowed Xi to eliminate dissidents within the party in the name of anti-corruption