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Dr. Peter McCullough's 5 Key Points On COVID-19
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181 views • March 14, 2022
1a. It spreads through the air (therefore there is no point in sterilizing surfaces)
1b. Spreads from a sick person to a susceptible person (asymptomatic spread is negligible)
2. No scientific support for asymptomatic testing (false positives)
3. Natural Immunity is Robust and Protective
4. The virus has always been treatable (95% of lives could have been saved)
5. The vaccines are not sufficiently safe or effective
"The mass vaccination program worldwide has failed. In fact, [it] has made things worse."
#DrPeterMcCullough #NaturalImmunity #MassVaccinationProgram #Worldwide #MedicalTyranny #GlobalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #Nanotech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #mRNA #GeneTherapy #MedicalFreedom #MaskMandates #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset #IWasJustFollowingOrders
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
1b. Spreads from a sick person to a susceptible person (asymptomatic spread is negligible)
2. No scientific support for asymptomatic testing (false positives)
3. Natural Immunity is Robust and Protective
4. The virus has always been treatable (95% of lives could have been saved)
5. The vaccines are not sufficiently safe or effective
"The mass vaccination program worldwide has failed. In fact, [it] has made things worse."
#DrPeterMcCullough #NaturalImmunity #MassVaccinationProgram #Worldwide #MedicalTyranny #GlobalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #Nanotech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #mRNA #GeneTherapy #MedicalFreedom #MaskMandates #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset #IWasJustFollowingOrders
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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