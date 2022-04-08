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FlyLady's Famous Baked Beans
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103 views • April 08, 2022
Everyone Loves these Beans; 1 pack of bacon, 1 onion chopped, 2- 15oz cans of Pork and Beans Drained, 1 cup of ketchup, 1 tablespoon of yellow mustard, 1/2 cup brown sugar, splash of Worcestershire Sauce 1teaspoon.
FlyLady.net
FlyLady.net
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