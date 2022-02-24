A pedestrian overpass collapsed which had been in use for only 17 years

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On Feb 21 afternoon, the Expo Plaza pedestrian overpass in Dongguan city,Guangdong collapsed. This double-decker overpass connecting the third floor and the second floor between two commercial buildings collapsed down to the ground suddenly. Its steel bars cracked and partly separated from the commercial buildings. Some cars were smashed at the spot. This overpass was built in 2005 and had been in use for only 17 years. This is shoddy construction in China!