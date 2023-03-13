Queensland GP Dr. Melissa McCann witnessed an abnormally high number of patients experiencing adverse health events after taking the Covid vaccine, some with tragic consequences

https://gettr.com/post/p2bas2g80b7

This is a speech recently made in Sydney by Queensland GP Dr. #MelissaMcCann. She bravely spoke out when she witnessed an abnormally high number of patients experiencing adverse health events after taking the #Covid19 #vaccine, some with tragic consequences. Alarmingly, #Skerritt and the #TGA did not want to go public with these cases in order to keep the vaccine campaign going without “vaccine hesitancy” among a weary public who were witnessing countless injuries, disabilities, and deaths with repeated injections.

昆士兰全科医生 Melissa McCann 最近在悉尼发表的演讲。 当她目睹异常多的患者在接种 Covid-19 疫苗后出现不良健康事件，其中一些还造成了悲惨后果时，她勇敢地发声。澳大利亚药管局不想公开这些案例，为了让疫苗在没有“犹豫”的情况下继续进行，即便无数人受到疫苗副作用的伤害、残疾和死亡

Translated and subtitled by @tiramisu