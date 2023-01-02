Put sliced pummelo in your tea, if you run out of lemons MVI_9189-90,96merged

For the first time in a long time, I’ve run out of lemons, given to me by
friends, mainly long-term friend Rita. She has kept me in lemons for maybe over
10 years, and she doesn’t have a lemon tree! People she knows pass on lemons to
her, and she passes a good number on to me. For the past week, I’ve had no
lemons, and Rita gave me a pummelo, and so into my black tea it will go in
pieces for the next week at least.
