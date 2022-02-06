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'IT'S NOT COVID. IT'S 5G' - Shocking Research - SGT Report with HOPE & TIVON - Part 1 of 2
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234 views • February 06, 2022
Hope and Tivon from Fix the World Project Morocco are back with more exhaustive and shocking research regarding the vax, nanotech and 5G. It turns out that Mexico has no 5G and therefore no 'Covid'. It might be time to start considering a move to Mexico.
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LEARN MORE / SHOW NOTES:
https://www.ftwproject.com/orgonite-blog/5g-and-nanotech-in-the-covid-jabs/ref/6
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PROTECT YOUR FAMILY FROM RF:
https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/6/
LEARN MORE / SHOW NOTES:
https://www.ftwproject.com/orgonite-blog/5g-and-nanotech-in-the-covid-jabs/ref/6
Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 50% OFF:
LINK: https://virtualshield.com/deals/active/sgtreport
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
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