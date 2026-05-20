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BE A BIBLE AMBASSADOR | 5-20-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
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Show #2668


Show Notes:


Coach's Powerpoint (download): https://coachdavelive.com/wp-content/uploads/Coach-Stay-Awake-America-Presentation.pptx

Craig's declaration: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/AMERICA-250-REDEDICATION.pdf

Coach's interview with Mark Harrington on WCNTV: https://wcntv.net/w/k77AszQXRmnvbFAMSchPV6

Data Centers everywhere: https://www.facebook.com/reel/864395089336436

Greg Gutfeld Race redistricting: https://x.com/TheFive/status/2056489762316292457

Ephesians 6: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ephesians%206&version=KJV

'Ambassador': https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/ambassador

16 Verses about evangelism: https://www.biblestudytools.com/topical-verses/bible-verses-about-evangelism/#google_vignette

Revelation 21: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=rev%2021&version=KJV

Bible Ambassador search: https://www.bing.com/search?q=bible+ambassador&cvid=028067a1cf6548e4bad4ed79fad3551b&gs_lcrp=EgRlZGdlKgYIABBFGDkyBggAEEUYOTIGCAEQABhAMgYIAhAAGEAyBggDEAAYQDIGCAQQABhAMgYIBRAAGEAyBggGEAAYQDIGCAcQABhAMgYICBAAGEDSAQg0Mzk3ajBqNKgCALACAA&FORM=ANAB01&PC=ASTS&source=chrome.ob

Bondservant search: https://www.google.com/search?q=bondservant&sxsrf=ANbL-n7LjBB3SIt9iJiHEgwttdPjbsUgeQ%3A1779277492345




Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

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Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

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