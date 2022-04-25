Eva Bartlett, Roman Kosarev: Ukrainian Soldiers & Azov Nationalists Placed Weapons In (Mariupol) Apartments, Occupied Top Floors (MIRRORED)Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-On April 21st & 22nd, I joined journalist Roman Kosarev in going to Mariupol to deliver humanitarian aid, as he has been doing for 3 weeks now, to people desperately in need.As we drove the first day, I asked Roman to give context to the destruction we would see, although after reporting from Syria I knew the reasons..."You'll see buildings like we saw in Homs, in Aleppo. Why? Ukrainian soldiers & Azov nationalists placed their weapons within residential buildings, forced the residents to go to the basement or the lower floors, they occupied the higher floors. They did that in hope that Russia or DPR forces will return fire & damage these buildings, creating a perfect picture of those terrible Russians that are attacking civilians, which is not true.As these nationalists & Ukrainian soldiers retreated deeper into Azovstal (steel) plant, they continued bombing these buildings, even they knew people were in there, blaming Russian & DPR soldiers for it. It's not just me saying it, people in Mariupol said that to me in numerous interviews."