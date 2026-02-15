The Disturbing Hidden Meaning Behind The Wizard of Oz

by The Lore Labyrinth. First published on December 18, 2025.





American author Lyman Frank Baum (May 15, 1856 – May 6, 1919)

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (1900), part of a series. In addition to the 14 Oz books, Baum penned 41 other novels (not including four lost, unpublished novels), 83 short stories, over 200 poems, and at least 42 scripts. He made numerous attempts to bring his works to the stage and screen; the 1939 adaptation of the first Oz book became a landmark of 20th-century cinema.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

Website Support:

>> https://buymeacoffee.com/websitesupport